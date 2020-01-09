Check out the 'Guns, Knives, Coins & Collectibles Show', Jan. 18-19
Pioneer Country Events presents the “Guns, Knives, Coins & Collectibles Show” at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.
This event has a great variety of vendors featuring coins, guns, knives, ammunition, collectibles of all kinds and more.
Open to the public. Tickets are available at the door.
Admission is $7 for a day pass, $10 for a 2-day pass, kids 13 and under are free with a paying adult.
For more information, visit pioneercountryevents.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
