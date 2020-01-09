OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman diet tip: You don’t have to wait until spring

Eunice Mesick

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 5:09 p.m.

With the winter season here, we may not be able to continue our exercise routine if we rely on outdoor activities.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

If home equipment such as stationary bikes and treadmills are impractical to have in your home, consider participating in other indoor activities. Walk laps in a local store to burn additional calories before you start taking advantage of after-Christmas and end-of-season sales. Check with local fitness centers and health clubs to see if there are any specials.

There’s nothing wrong with walking around your home. You can go up and down stairs, use a thick book or sturdy stool or bench as a piece of equipment to step up and down on, or just walk around your home. At the same time, swing your arms to bring up your heart rate. You don’t necessarily need hand-weights or other special equipment. Use canned food or bottles as small weights for strength training and toning. Any wall in your home makes a good resistance tool. Stand about 3 feet from the wall with your back straight and legs bent slightly at your knees. Place your palms against the wall and bend your arms so that you lower your body toward the wall. Then just push yourself back. Do as many reps as you’re comfortable with. You can also do wall squats. There are many indoor activities you can do to keep moving when the weather isn’t cooperating outside.

Be aware that a study was done on 94 men and women who enrolled in a two-year exercise program. These participants were considered as “unfit.” They were asked to recall their activities in a seven-day period and rate the intensity level of their activities. The logs of the participants were compared to the actual intensity (measured with heart monitors) and duration of activities performed. Sixty percent of the participants felt that they work at intensities ranging from “moderate” to “very hard.” In actuality, only 17% ranged in “moderate-to-hard” intensities. No one rated at a “very hard” level.

We might believe that we’re working out hard, but we may not be expending as many calories as we think we are. This may lead to consuming excess calories due to believing we are compensating for increased activity levels. If you’ve begun to participate in an exercise routine, try to push yourself a little harder or for a little longer to burn more calories. Or, avoid consuming a “little more food” because you feel you’ve been working out hard. This way, even if you’re not working out as hard as you think, you’re still burning extra calories that will help with weight loss.

Thanks for reading. If you aren’t as successful with your weight loss as you would like please call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.

