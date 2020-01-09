Kingman sets principles, priorities for 2020 legislative session

KINGMAN – What priorities will Kingman and its City Council pursue in the 2020 legislative session?

Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines spoke to City Council on the subject at its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting. She began by noting principles and priorities formed by past Council action and planning. Those priorities include safety, strong community connections, quality of life, sustainability and financial stability.

“State legislation impacts the City’s ability to complete strategic priorities as well as deliver services to citizens and business,” Haines wrote in her presentation to Council. “Therefore, the City Council endorses principles which maintain and or advance local control and furtherance of local strategic priorities.”

In speaking to local control, Haines noted principles of infrastructure, preserving local decision-making and existing revenue sources, maintaining flexibility in service delivery and preserving local investments.

“I can’t imagine any state legislation that would be passed that could affect us that way, but you never know so we always keep our eye on (the Legislature), especially funding sources,” she said.

Haines also said Kingman will continue to work with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns on matters pertaining to transportation, transit and street maintenance. Haines said she has kept the league updated on the condition of Kingman’s streets and potential projects, how much money is needed and where that money could come from.

“So because we have a lot of money in savings right now in the state, they’re just hopeful that if we keep giving this information and really putting it at the legislature, that they’ll realize that a lot of the small rural towns are just really suffering when it comes to street maintenance and that more of these HURF (Highway User Revenue Fund) funds will obviously benefit us and benefit our growth as well,” Haines said.

Moving on to fiscal policy revenues and taxes, Haines said the City keeps its eye on potential tax increases and whether they would benefit Kingman. But just as important is the attention given to unfunded mandates. Those mandates give local or state governments direction to perform certain actions but without the allocation of funding.

“Unfunded mandates seem simple to the state, but at the local level can cost a community thousands of thousands of dollars,” said City Manager Ron Foggin.



“Equally as dangerous are those things that may come with initial one-year or two-year funding, and then the city or the locality implements those things and the money goes away,” added Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter. “All of a sudden it’s become an unfunded mandate, so you need to watch those, too.”

The City will also continue to keep its eye on economic development, development fees, land-use planning and regulatory reform. By doing so, it can ensure there aren’t efforts that would negatively affect rural Arizona. Grant opportunities and other funding sources that could benefit Kingman will also be monitored.

Haines listed a number of priorities for Kingman in the 2020 legislative session, including the Heritage Fund. The Heritage Fund was re-established in 2018, but no money was appropriated.

“We’ve worked with the league on this piece of legislation that has given them a list of our parks, future parks, development, preservation, so that if they do fund it, the league can then hand over the list to the legislature saying ‘Look, these cities are ready, please fund the Heritage Fund,’” Haines said.

Also discussed was proposed vacant property registration legislation which would allow, but not require, Arizona cities to adopt ordinances that encourage property owners to maintain or develop their properties. Haines said Copper Corridor cities brought forth the resolution due to issues with absentee landlords, where buildings are purchased in downtown areas without investment in upkeep or redevelopment.

“And in some extreme cases, allowed it to decay and collapse so the assessor will value them at salvage rates,” Haines explained. “Because of this, the owner receives the benefit of a lower tax obligation compared to adjacent properties, coupled with the low cost of maintaining the property.”

Those buildings, she said, then cost cities more money in fire suppression, public safety and code enforcement.

“So the bill summary that’s been proposed so far, is just adopting an ordinance requiring owners of properties that are abandoned or vacant for more than 90 days to register their property, provide an in-state contact for emergencies and service of process, and pay fees,” she said.

Water was addressed by Tom Dorn of the Dorn Policy Group.

“From what I understand, Rep. (Regina) Cobb (R-Kingman) as the appropriations chair, is proposing some funding to go for more studies with regards to western Arizona,” Dorn said, adding that “constant vigilance” is required to address the issue of water.

Other topics of discussion included the potential for creating a city fire district, and considerations related to transportation funding.