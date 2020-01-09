OFFERS
Mohave Community College opens spirit store

Mohave Community College has opened a new online spirit store selling Bighorn gear at mccspirit.com. (Courtesy MCC)

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College’s new online spirit store has everything supporters need to show their Bighorn pride, with all proceeds helping local students pay for school.

The store, which can be accessed at https://mccspirit.com/, launched Jan. 1. The college wrote in a news release that all proceeds will benefit the Mohave Community College Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises money to help local students pay for college.

“We’re very happy to bring this to the community because it’s a triple win,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said in the release. “You can get some great items, while at the same time helping our local students, which in turn helps our communities through all the benefits that come from a more highly educated workforce.”

MCC wrote that community college bookstores are often operated by third parties. MCC said that it used to operate in the same manner until recently. Now, by bringing merchandise sales under the umbrella of a college and foundation partnership, the proceeds can benefit Mohave County students.

While ordering items, customers can also save a little bit of money by selecting a time to pick up their purchases at the MCC library nearest to them. That way, shipping costs will not be incurred.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

