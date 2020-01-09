OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius goes to Washington
Mohave County Supervisor Angius attended White House Mental Health Summit visited by Trump

State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 are shown at the White House Mental Health Summit. (Photo courtesy of Hildy Angius)

State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 are shown at the White House Mental Health Summit. (Photo courtesy of Hildy Angius)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 5:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 attended the Dec. 19 White House Mental Health Summit on transforming mental health treatment and combating homelessness, violence and substance abuse.

“It was honestly the best government meeting I’ve ever attended,” Angius reported to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Jan. 6.

She was particularly thrilled by President Donald Trump’s unscheduled visit at the beginning of the “federal perspective” part of the panel.

Trump thanked the audience consisting of mental health workers, psychiatrists and elected officials from all over the country.

“He said mental health is a top priority for him,” Angius said. “He promised money and a different model for mental health workers, who are now cuffed by archaic rules.”

The panel included a presentation on the history of mental health treatment in the U.S. by celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky, who had a long-running radio show. Angius described the presentation as “eye-opening.”

“What we have been doing for the last decades is simply not working,” she said. “We see it in the news and we see it in our communities.”

She encouraged everyone to watch the full summit at c-span.org and said she will post a link on her Facebook page and the county website.

Angius said during the summit she met officials from other rural communities that encounter problems similar to those in Mohave County, including a lack of beds for mental health patients, which forces jails to act as mental health facilities. She also learned a lot about possible solutions, including information on where to look for grants designed for mental health and addiction patients.

The federal perspective panel at the summit was attended by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway. Arizona representation included State Sen. Nancy Barto (R-Phoenix) and state Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

How well do you know Hildy Angius?
Supervisor Angius goes to Washington
Grand Old Picnic
Supervisors don’t vote on supporting gas tax after Biasiucci informs board hike struck from bill
Supervisors make Mohave 2nd Amendment sanctuary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News