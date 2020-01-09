Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius goes to Washington

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 attended the Dec. 19 White House Mental Health Summit on transforming mental health treatment and combating homelessness, violence and substance abuse.

“It was honestly the best government meeting I’ve ever attended,” Angius reported to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Jan. 6.

She was particularly thrilled by President Donald Trump’s unscheduled visit at the beginning of the “federal perspective” part of the panel.

Trump thanked the audience consisting of mental health workers, psychiatrists and elected officials from all over the country.

“He said mental health is a top priority for him,” Angius said. “He promised money and a different model for mental health workers, who are now cuffed by archaic rules.”

The panel included a presentation on the history of mental health treatment in the U.S. by celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky, who had a long-running radio show. Angius described the presentation as “eye-opening.”

“What we have been doing for the last decades is simply not working,” she said. “We see it in the news and we see it in our communities.”

She encouraged everyone to watch the full summit at c-span.org and said she will post a link on her Facebook page and the county website.

Angius said during the summit she met officials from other rural communities that encounter problems similar to those in Mohave County, including a lack of beds for mental health patients, which forces jails to act as mental health facilities. She also learned a lot about possible solutions, including information on where to look for grants designed for mental health and addiction patients.

The federal perspective panel at the summit was attended by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway. Arizona representation included State Sen. Nancy Barto (R-Phoenix) and state Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City).