North Country Healthcare gets $5.4M for family doctors program

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has announced that North Country Healthcare will receive $5.4 million in grants to support a family residency program for doctors. NCH serves 14 communities in northern Arizona including Kingman. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-sa-by-2.0, https://bit.ly/2N8pD1b)

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has announced that North Country Healthcare will receive $5.4 million in grants to support a family residency program for doctors. NCH serves 14 communities in northern Arizona including Kingman. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-sa-by-2.0, https://bit.ly/2N8pD1b)

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:23 p.m.

WASHINGTON – North Country HealthCare, which has a medical clinic in Kingman, will receive $5.4 million in federal grants to support their new family residency program in northern Arizona, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has announced.

“North Country HealthCare’s recent grant funding makes health care more affordable and accessible for families in northern Arizona,” Sinema said in a news release.

Sinema wrote in August to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration underscoring North Country HealthCare’s excellent work in providing preventative and primary health care to 50,000 Arizonans in 14 communities.

She expressed support for NCH’s efforts to fund a community-based family medicine training program that provides under-served Arizona patients with access to quality, integrated health-care services. That same month, Sinema visited North Country HealthCare’s Flagstaff facility to learn about challenges facing providers and patients in northern Arizona.

Information provided by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office

