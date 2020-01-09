OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Frank Eugene McGinnis

Frank Eugene McGinnis

Frank Eugene McGinnis

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:54 p.m.

Frank Eugene McGinnis, 75, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was born July 23, 1944 in Long Beach, California to Frank McGinnis and Donna Young.

Frank proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Army, across all of Europe. He was a proud veteran and mechanic by trade. He spent endless hours enjoying cars, working on them to driving them and selling them at the auction.

Frank had a love for animals and even took a donkey in that was abandoned by its mother, he actually fed that donkey by bottle for months. Frank grew up in a loving LDS family and was a member and participant of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a huge part of Golden Valley’s community. Participating with the LDS community, VFW, playing Santa for Christmas and working on antique cars with his fellows. He loved country music and John Wayne.

Frank is survived by his wife; Sally Ann Kissick, also a member of the LDS church and Golden Valley community for over 10 years.

He has four children, two stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Frank has family all over the world from Germany to Arizona. He will truly be missed and loved always.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3180 Rutherford Dr., Kingman, Arizona.

“Wherefore, fear not even unto death; for in this world your joy is not full, but in me your joy is full” (D&C 101:34-36).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Eugene Pennington
Mary Virginia Berthelson
Obituary: Mildred "Millie" LaVerne Ballard
Bonnie Etta Ericsson
Obituary: Paul Smith

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News