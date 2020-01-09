Obituary | Frank Eugene McGinnis
Frank Eugene McGinnis, 75, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was born July 23, 1944 in Long Beach, California to Frank McGinnis and Donna Young.
Frank proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Army, across all of Europe. He was a proud veteran and mechanic by trade. He spent endless hours enjoying cars, working on them to driving them and selling them at the auction.
Frank had a love for animals and even took a donkey in that was abandoned by its mother, he actually fed that donkey by bottle for months. Frank grew up in a loving LDS family and was a member and participant of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a huge part of Golden Valley’s community. Participating with the LDS community, VFW, playing Santa for Christmas and working on antique cars with his fellows. He loved country music and John Wayne.
Frank is survived by his wife; Sally Ann Kissick, also a member of the LDS church and Golden Valley community for over 10 years.
He has four children, two stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Frank has family all over the world from Germany to Arizona. He will truly be missed and loved always.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3180 Rutherford Dr., Kingman, Arizona.
“Wherefore, fear not even unto death; for in this world your joy is not full, but in me your joy is full” (D&C 101:34-36).
