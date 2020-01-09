OFFERS
Obituary | James Barton Ford

James Barton Ford

James Barton Ford

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:55 p.m.

James Barton Ford, 49, of Kingman, Arizona went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

James was the first born son of James (Butch) and Bonnie Ford-Presley and was born on July 3, 1970 in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. During his childhood James lived in Colorado, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and California. James was married 18 years to his wife Kathleen (Hixson) Ford. James served in the Army Reserves and was an automobile technician who worked for 12 years at four different Walmarts. He so loved football and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. James also enjoyed baseball and loved the Los Angeles Angels. James loved karaoke and was a very talented singer with a resounding voice and a passion for music. He also loved the ocean and took many roads trips with family. A proud, conservative, Christian, James loved his country and what it stands for. James was a devoted husband and father who spent most of his time watching sports and movies with his friends and family.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; only son Ethan; parents James and Bonnie of Colorado; sisters Sydney of Minnesota, Crystal of Kansas and Tracy of Texas; brother Seth of Alabama; several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Kingman Worship Center, 4087 N. Eagle Dr., Kingman, Arizona, 86409, with Rev. Jack Thompson officiating. There will be no visitation or burial. Memorials may be directed to his family.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze

