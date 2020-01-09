Obituary | John L. Bean
John L. Bean, MSG (ret) U.S. Army, Vietnam veteran, passed away at home on Dec. 24, 2019 with his beloved wife of 30 years, Christine, at his side. John was known as a good and loyal friend to many people in this area. He had a huge heart for animals. John found peace in Golden Valley. John was an honorable, courageous and generous man. He is deeply missed. May he rest in eternal peace. Per his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers and the like, those who wish to honor John’s shining memory are asked to donate to For the Luv of Paws, a domestic animal rescue and sanctuary, IRS designated 501(c)(3). 8115 Oatman Rd. Golden Valley AZ 86413, (928) 897-7304.
