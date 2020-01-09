Obituary | Leonard L. Bargholz
Leonard L. Bargholz passed away peacefully at the Joan and Diana Hospice House in Kingman, Arizona on Dec. 20, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1930 in Harvey, Illinois to Bernardt and Agnes Bargholz.
Leonard is survived by his son Terry (Joan) Bargholz, daughter; Scherrie Whitten; sister; Barbara Williams, grandchildren; Autumn (Mike) Thompson, Alyssa (Jim) Adams; Daniel (Andrea) Bargholz, Tamee Whitten and great-grandson; Justin Webster.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze
