Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Obituary | Patricia (Pat) Krivenko

Patricia (Pat) Krivenko

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:52 p.m.

On Dec. 13, 2019 Patricia (Pat) Krivenko went to her eternal rest in God’s garden, taking the place He set apart just for her once her mission here was completed. She did not go alone, but she took with her a part of everyone she touched along the way.

Patricia (Pat) Marie Krivenko, 83, of Kingman, Arizona since July 2003, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on Jan. 13, 1936 in Glendale, California.

She was preceeded by her parents; Vivian Van Woerkom-Cohagan and George Cohagan and her grandparents.

She served and worshiped at Kingman Presbyterian Church as an Elder; in Hospitality and leading women’s Bible Studies. She was loved and made everyone at the church feel the love of Christ with welcoming arms.

She was a cancer survivor and member of the Colorado River Ostomy Chapter, supporting her fellow survivors.

Patricia (Pat) met Eugene Krivenko in 1980. They were married in November 1986 in Oxnard, California. Together they shared five children from previous marriages, Gene’s two Sons; Elliot and Alexander; Pat’s three children; Steve Beauvais, Jim Jernigan and Janette Jernigan-Logue.

Patricia (Pat) is survived by her husband Gene, Kingman, AZ; and her sister Nancy (Zia) Tracy, Vista, CA. Her children and families Steve (Julie) Beauvais, Temple City, CA; Jim (Renae) Jernigan, Lehi, UT; and Janette Logue, Oxnard, CA. Grandchildren Stephen (Margaret) Beauvais, Duarte, CA; James Jernigan, Gardner, KS; and Alex (Courtney) Logue, Oxnard, CA; Megan Jernigan, Oklahoma City, OK. Great-grandchildren Evan and Brandon Beauvais, Duarte, CA; and Caylynn Moler (Logue), Oxnard, CA; and Zachary Jernigan, Oklahoma City, OK and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Kingman Presbyterian Church 2425 Detroit Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in Patricia’s name to the American Cancer Society and/or the United Ostomy Associations of America (https://www.ostomy.org/donate/)

