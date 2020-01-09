State adds speed feedback signs on I-40 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has added 20 speed feedback signs along busy stretches of state highways, including six along Interstate 40 in the Kingman area.

Showing vehicle speeds on digital displays next to posted speed limits, the signs are designed to help drivers avoid speeding, ADOT said in a news release.

Signs were placed in areas with higher-than-average instances of speeding, ADOT wrote in the release.

Studies conducted by the Federal Highway Administration have shown that speed feedback signs help reduce speeding and crashes.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation