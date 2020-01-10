Attend a Spring Workshop Series: Garden Planning and Succession Planting, Jan. 16

Rosebird Gardens presents the first of their Spring Workshop Series, "Garden Planning and Succession Planting".

Come learn the basics of the growing seasons and succession planting for an extended harvest at Rosebird Gardens, 224 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Tickets are $15 and registration is required. For more information, visit rosebirdgardens.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.