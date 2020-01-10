AZGFD taking applications for 2020 pronghorn, elk hunts
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 10 of the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at department offices and license dealers statewide, AZGFD wrote in a news release.
Raptor capture seasons are included in the new booklet. A valid hunting or hunt and fish combination license, along with a sport falconry license, are needed when applying for a hunt permit-tag. For more information, see Page 38.
The deadline for all applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. For more information visit www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
Information provided by AZGFD
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Supervisors to ponder Sacramento Wash repairs
- Parents, Kingman Regional Medical Center welcome first baby of 2020
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: