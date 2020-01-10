OFFERS
AZGFD taking applications for 2020 pronghorn, elk hunts

Arizona hunters seeking elk or pronghorn tags can apply to the Arizona Game and Fish Department through Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

Originally Published: January 10, 2020 10:35 a.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.

To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 10 of the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at department offices and license dealers statewide, AZGFD wrote in a news release.

Raptor capture seasons are included in the new booklet. A valid hunting or hunt and fish combination license, along with a sport falconry license, are needed when applying for a hunt permit-tag. For more information, see Page 38.

The deadline for all applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. For more information visit www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.

Information provided by AZGFD

