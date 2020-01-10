Bryn Zachreson named Kingman Rotary Club's Student Rotarian
KINGMAN – Bryn Zachreson was recently selected as the Student Rotarian of the month from the Kingman Rotary Club.
Zachreson was selected because of her academic achievements and dedication to her school and community, according to a Rotary Club news release. She is a senior at Lee Williams High School and ranked second in her class. Her impressive academic record includes the Cambridge Academy curriculum, completing dual-credit classes and the Dean’s list for Mohave Community College.
She not only excels in the classroom, but is also a leader in her school, the Rotary Club noted.
Zachreson is the section leader of the Vols marching band, and a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Interact Club, Academic Decathlon and the Marshall Brennan Club.
Outside of school, she volunteers with her church and recently completed an internship at the Mohave County Prosecutor’s Office.
Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Supervisors to ponder Sacramento Wash repairs
- Parents, Kingman Regional Medical Center welcome first baby of 2020
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: