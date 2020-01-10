Bryn Zachreson named Kingman Rotary Club's Student Rotarian

KINGMAN – Bryn Zachreson was recently selected as the Student Rotarian of the month from the Kingman Rotary Club.

Zachreson was selected because of her academic achievements and dedication to her school and community, according to a Rotary Club news release. She is a senior at Lee Williams High School and ranked second in her class. Her impressive academic record includes the Cambridge Academy curriculum, completing dual-credit classes and the Dean’s list for Mohave Community College.

She not only excels in the classroom, but is also a leader in her school, the Rotary Club noted.

Zachreson is the section leader of the Vols marching band, and a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Interact Club, Academic Decathlon and the Marshall Brennan Club.



Outside of school, she volunteers with her church and recently completed an internship at the Mohave County Prosecutor’s Office.



Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club