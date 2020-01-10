Full Moon over Dolan Springs
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 10:34 a.m.
Don Hall shot this photo he calls “Purple Mountains Majesty in Full Moon.” It was taken from his property six miles east of Dolan Springs looking toward Grand Canyon West on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Most Read
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Supervisors to ponder Sacramento Wash repairs
- Parents, Kingman Regional Medical Center welcome first baby of 2020
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: