Housing rehabilitation project will benefit selected elderly, disabled families in Mohave County

Mohave County supervisors, from left, Ron Gould, Hildy Angius and Jean Bischoff, listen to a presentation at the Monday, Jan. 6 board of supervisors meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – More details regarding the $385,000 housing rehabilitation funds earmarked for the county are available after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Jun. 6.

The supervisors quizzed Community Services Director David Wolf about the relation of those funds to the Community Development Block Grant program, and asked who decides which projects will be chosen.

Wolf confirmed that the fund is separate from CDBG, but that the families who will benefit from the program will be selected from an already established waiting list.

In terms of which families get assistance, the order (date and time) of an application will play a role, as well as specific requirements of the grant program. This particular grant is designed to benefit elderly, veteran and disabled families in that order. “They also have to income qualify,” added Wolf.

Half of the assistance is reserved for homeowners with incomes at or below 50% of the area’s median income, and the other half for homeowners with incomes at or below 30% of the area median income.

The program will serve the following priority populations: 50% for physically disabled persons and 50% for persons age 62 and older.

Approved uses include direct construction, lead paint inspection/clearance, permits and fees, title and recording fees, BPI audits, and temporary relocation expenses if attributable to an individual unit and project-specific administration.

