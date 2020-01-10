Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission to welcome new members Jan. 14
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will focus on welcoming and explaining procedures to its newest members at the meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Marlin Christopher Cox and Jed Noble are the newest additions to the commission. After welcoming its newest commissioners, the commission will vote on a chair and vice chair.
The New Year and the addition of commissioners will also see an open meeting law presentation given by the City Clerk’s Office. That will be followed by an orientation, at which time the commission’s purpose, duties and decision-making requirements will be discussed.
The last item of business is in regards to the annual report luncheon. Each year, Planning and Zoning staff prepares a report on the activities of the previous year and present it to commissioners. Commissioners will select a time, date and place for this year’s luncheon.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- Mohave 911
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Supervisors to ponder Sacramento Wash repairs
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: