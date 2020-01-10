Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission to welcome new members Jan. 14

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will focus on welcoming and explaining procedures to its newest members at the meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Marlin Christopher Cox and Jed Noble are the newest additions to the commission. After welcoming its newest commissioners, the commission will vote on a chair and vice chair.

The New Year and the addition of commissioners will also see an open meeting law presentation given by the City Clerk’s Office. That will be followed by an orientation, at which time the commission’s purpose, duties and decision-making requirements will be discussed.

The last item of business is in regards to the annual report luncheon. Each year, Planning and Zoning staff prepares a report on the activities of the previous year and present it to commissioners. Commissioners will select a time, date and place for this year’s luncheon.

Information provided by the City of Kingman