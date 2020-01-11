OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey requests federal funding for Tonto Creek Bridge

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has requested federal funding to build a bridge over Tonto Creek where three children were killed in November, 2019, when the vehicle they were in was washed away while crossing the creek. (Miner file photo)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has requested federal funding to build a bridge over Tonto Creek where three children were killed in November, 2019, when the vehicle they were in was washed away while crossing the creek. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 3 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey this week sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao urging her to prioritize funding for the Tonto Creek Bridge in Gila County.

Three children were killed in November when a vehicle they were riding in was washed away while attempting to cross the swollen creek, and eight people have died since 1995.

Tonto Basin, which is divided by the Tonto Creek, is a 1,500-resident community in Gila County. When the creek floods, it blocks residents from accessing schools, healthcare and amenities.

“Residents need a bridge over Tonto Creek for basic safety and quality of life needs,” Ducey said in the letter.

In December 2019, President Trump signed Fiscal Year 2020 spending bills that included $1 billion for the BUILD Grant program. In the letter, Ducey explained that the Tonto Bridge would be an excellent candidate for a grant because it would benefit the Tonto Basin’s safety efforts, quality of life and economic competitiveness.

“The Arizona Department of Transportation stands ready to provide technical review and assistance …, Ducey wrote.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Authorities recover body of girl swept away by creek
Ducey dedicates $1.7 billion freeway
Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
Body of man who drowned in creek found; 4th to die there
Column | Building bridges in and to the future

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News