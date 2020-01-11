Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey requests federal funding for Tonto Creek Bridge
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey this week sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao urging her to prioritize funding for the Tonto Creek Bridge in Gila County.
Three children were killed in November when a vehicle they were riding in was washed away while attempting to cross the swollen creek, and eight people have died since 1995.
Tonto Basin, which is divided by the Tonto Creek, is a 1,500-resident community in Gila County. When the creek floods, it blocks residents from accessing schools, healthcare and amenities.
“Residents need a bridge over Tonto Creek for basic safety and quality of life needs,” Ducey said in the letter.
In December 2019, President Trump signed Fiscal Year 2020 spending bills that included $1 billion for the BUILD Grant program. In the letter, Ducey explained that the Tonto Bridge would be an excellent candidate for a grant because it would benefit the Tonto Basin’s safety efforts, quality of life and economic competitiveness.
“The Arizona Department of Transportation stands ready to provide technical review and assistance …, Ducey wrote.
