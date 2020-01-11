Falcons Wrestling practice starts Monday, Jan. 13

KINGMAN – The Falcons Wrestling Club is set for its first practice at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in the wrestling room at Kingman High School.

There will be a mandatory parent meeting beforehand to answer questions and provide a brief outline of the season.

Wrestlers can wear any gym or workout attire. However, no jeans or garments with zippers because they tear up the mats.

The first week of practice will be held Monday through Thursday to find out skill levels.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheFalconsWrestlingClub.

Information provided by Falcons Wrestling Club