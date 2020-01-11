OFFERS
Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents

Christie Marie Fortner, Karl William Koch (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 8:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Karl William Koch, 39, and Christie Marie Fortner, 36, both of Kingman, were arrested by Mohave County sheriff’s deputies after a foot pursuit Saturday, Jan. 4.

Deputies responded at 1:20 p.m. to a home in the 3700 block of Robin Lane. Deputies were advised that a vehicle at the residence had been reported stolen, and officers observed a male subject exit the vehicle and walk into the residence.

Law enforcement made announcements for any occupants of the residence to exit, and a male and female subject exited and fled on foot. Both subjects, identified as Koch and Fortner, were caught and detained.

The property owner advised law enforcement that no one had permission to be on the property. Koch and Fortner were arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree criminal trespassing, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

