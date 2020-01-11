OFFERS
Horoscopes | Jan. 11, 2020

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 6 a.m.

Birthdays: Amanda Peet, 48; Mary J. Blige, 49; Kim Coles, 58; Naomi Judd, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get your papers in order, your documents updated and a friendly budget set up. Start a healthy routine to ensure that you reach your physical expectations. Personal growth, romance and peace of mind should be your priorities. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An impulsive move based on an emotional situation will not turn out as planned. Take a moment to rethink your strategy before you proceed. Time is on your side, and a smart response will give you the leverage you need to excel. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An energetic approach to your to-do list will help you stay out of trouble and avoid complaints. Concentrate on self-improvement, not trying to remake someone else. Nurture essential relationships by offering kindness, understanding and love. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put in a couple of hours to tidy up unfinished business. You'll feel a lot better if you don't have critical issues hanging over your head. Look over a contract that has the potential to change your financial position or legal implication. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time, and focus on physical fitness, health and prosperity. Trying to alter the world or the people around you is a waste of time. Change begins within, and if done correctly, will spread without using force. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If someone is in a snit, walk away and pursue your own happiness. Surround yourself with positive thinkers who share suggestions geared toward making the world a better place. Be the one to make a difference; explore, expand and experience. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mull over what's happening in your life, and consider the best way to handle people who are trying to coax you to head in a direction that doesn't interest you. Sticking to your principles and your plans will satisfy you. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel mentally, physically or spiritually, and you will find a path that suits your needs. Altering the way you approach life and how you deal with others, and fleshing out what you believe is right and best for you are favored. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust is best earned. If someone is being persuasive or using pressure tactics to push you in a direction that isn't your choice, back away. Physical activity will be a good outlet and stress-buster. Put your needs first. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle partnerships with care. Change is in the atmosphere, and a wrong move, gesture or word will set off an avalanche of criticism. Don't reveal your plans until you have everything in place. Be smart; don't let someone bait you. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the initiative to make things happen before someone takes over and slots you in a spot that doesn't make you happy. Take on a project that allows you the time and space to work quietly on your own without interference. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A trip down memory lane may not live up to your expectations. Be suspicious of what others allude to and the changes someone suggests you make. Don't question your beliefs; question what others want you to believe. 3 stars

