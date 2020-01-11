Kingman Airport Advisory Commission to review capital improvement projects Jan. 13
KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will receive and review a list of capital improvement projects for 2020 at its meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Commissioners will also review a draft mission statement for the Airport Advisory Commission.
That statement, as of now, reads that the “Kingman Municipal Airport mission is to provide a safe, efficient and cost-effective facility for air transportation while contributing to and generating economic benefit to the community and region.”
Other agenda topics will include new businesses locating to the airfield, reports by business park and airport staff, and discussion about the airport’s website and social media accounts.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
