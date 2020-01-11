Kingman seeks public input on parks, recreation

KINGMAN – The Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Kingman has scheduled a community input meeting at which people can voice what they see as needs for parks, recreation, golf and trails.

The City is currently conducting a facilities master plan that will assess conditions and uses of facilities and programs. The plan will examine existing park facilities, recreation programs, trails and the golf course to determine potential gaps in facilities and amenities, the City wrote in a press release.

“The focus is on the Centennial Park Community Center, trails, pools, golf course, recreation programs, parks and future parks,” the release continued. “We want to hear from residents, business owners, special interest groups and any other interested parties.”

The community meeting will be held from 5:30–7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. For more information, call 928-757-7919.

A needs-assessment survey is also planned. Information from the survey will be used to determine the need for additional recreation programs, new facilities and renovations.

“We will identify funding sources, potential partnerships, and determine how best to support the recreation needs of the community,” the City wrote.

The city website lists 17 parks and recreation facilities ranging in size from the 2-acre Hubbs and Mohave neighborhood parks to 51-acre Southside Park. A few have pools or a splash pad.

Most the parks have picnic areas, grills, shelters, playgrounds, playing fields and/or courts, and restrooms. The list also includes specialty facilities like the 18-hole Cerbat Cliffs Municipal Golf Course, the Willow’s Dog Park, and Locomotive Park with its historic railroad steam engine and caboose.

Information provided by the City of Kingman