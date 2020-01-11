Kingman woman arrested after alleged assault on health care workers
KINGMAN – Amanda Rene LaHoua Garcia, 32, of Kingman, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 8 after officers responded to a medical facility regarding a report of a patient attacking medical staff.
Kingman police responded to the medical facility in the 1700 block of Beverly Avenue, and reportedly determined that Garcia had become upset during her treatment, attacking two health care workers. Both employees sustained minor injuries.
Garcia was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of aggravated assault on a health care worker, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
