Kingman’s rebranding timeline is revealed

The Route 66 Kingman Street Drags drew a crowd to town in 2019. Route 66 will likely be part of the city’s attempt to rebrand itself for marketing to tourists and potential residents and businesses. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 8:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg updated Kingman City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting on the city’s ongoing rebranding project.

The City has hired GEO & Associates to work on the rebranding effort. Multiple community stakeholder meetings were held in December, at which community members discussed the draws and highlights that Kingman has to offer.

The work began with discovery and research phases, and the brand development phase began with the New Year and is expected to run through the end of January.

Kellogg explained that during this phase, GEO will be combing through and coming up with ideas for the rebranding effort.

“As you know, in many of the meetings what was expressed was are we still railroad? Are we Route 66? Are we cowboys? What exactly are we?” Kellog said.

The brand plan will include an executive summary, key markets and market demographics, and a competitor analysis. The brand and core messaging will include components such as a logo, a tagline and messaging, brand standards and usage guidelines, and brand artwork.

Also to be considered are a marketing strategy, brand management and adoption strategy both internally and externally, and approaches to advertising.

The brand presentation itself will take place Feb. 1–15.

“They’ll come up and lay their ideas on the table, and we’ll have a chance to look at it and see, all right, what’s going to fit here in Kingman,” Kellog said.

