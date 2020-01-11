Licenses & Permits | Mohave County issues 24 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 3:
– Ambient Edge: 875 S. Ty Road, Kingman; HVAC replace heater.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3012 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line.
– Ronald Eilander: Kingman; demo manufactured home.
– Eugene Elson: 7185 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof shingles.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replacement.
– John Graves Propane: 1345 E. Cicio Road, Yucca; gas line for new propane tank.
– Bill Jordan: 2780 John L Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electrical service.
– Robert Thompson: 10039 S. Gwen St., Mohave Valley; electric service pole.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 9:
– Pinnacle Consulting: 4255 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial tower; $645.
– Innovative Stoneworks: 2619 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; electric; $114.
– Kingsbury Construction: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $4,383.
– Rohm Building and Development: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $12,206.
– Sara Moffitt: 521 Beverly Ave., Kingman; residential demo; zero dollars.
– AZ Sunwest Construction: 728 Silver St., Kingman; awnings; $147.
– Mohave Shadez: 3375 North Fairfax St., Ste. 25, Kingman; awnings; $221.
– Big D’s Home Maintenance: 3398 Cedarbrook Road, Kingman; awnings; $322.
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3967 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $506.
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3874 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $762.
– SunUp America: 665 Country Club, Kingman; electric; $128.
– SunUp America: 4737 Christy Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric; $128.
– Salmonsen Construction: 2152 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Truelove Plumbing: 1919 Pico St., Kingman; gas; $83.
– Benetti Builders: 1704 Florence Ave., Kingman; New SFR; $4,600.
– Big Red Construction: 3588 North Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,459.
– Big Red Construction: 2794 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.
– Big Red Construction: 3701 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,197.
– R Group: 3802 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.
– Angle Homes: 1132 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,678.
– Angle Homes: 5337 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Long’s Construction: 3333 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $6,245.
– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 2175 Cherokee St., Kingman; pool; $1,177.
– Stihlmor Construction: 1033 Beverly Ave., Ste. A-C, Kingman; triplex; $3,081.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 9:
– JDI Electrical Solutions: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; installation sales and service.
– Fitness For 10: 3990 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. J, Kingman; fitness and training.
– LoanCare Account Servicing: 2699 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; mortgage company.
– White Cliffs Senior Living: 3600 Peterson Road, Kingman; senior housing.
– Rohm Building & Development: 22345 La Palma Ave., Ste. 105, Yorba Linda, California; construction.
