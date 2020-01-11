OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Mohave County issues 24 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 24 building permits during the week ending Friday, Jan. 3. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 8:53 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 3:

– Ambient Edge: 875 S. Ty Road, Kingman; HVAC replace heater.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3012 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Ronald Eilander: Kingman; demo manufactured home.

– Eugene Elson: 7185 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof shingles.

– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replacement.

– John Graves Propane: 1345 E. Cicio Road, Yucca; gas line for new propane tank.

– Bill Jordan: 2780 John L Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electrical service.

– Robert Thompson: 10039 S. Gwen St., Mohave Valley; electric service pole.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 9:

– Pinnacle Consulting: 4255 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial tower; $645.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 2619 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; electric; $114.

– Kingsbury Construction: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $4,383.

– Rohm Building and Development: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $12,206.

– Sara Moffitt: 521 Beverly Ave., Kingman; residential demo; zero dollars.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 728 Silver St., Kingman; awnings; $147.

– Mohave Shadez: 3375 North Fairfax St., Ste. 25, Kingman; awnings; $221.

– Big D’s Home Maintenance: 3398 Cedarbrook Road, Kingman; awnings; $322.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3967 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $506.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3874 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $762.

– SunUp America: 665 Country Club, Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 4737 Christy Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric; $128.

– Salmonsen Construction: 2152 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Truelove Plumbing: 1919 Pico St., Kingman; gas; $83.

– Benetti Builders: 1704 Florence Ave., Kingman; New SFR; $4,600.

– Big Red Construction: 3588 North Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,459.

– Big Red Construction: 2794 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.

– Big Red Construction: 3701 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,197.

– R Group: 3802 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

– Angle Homes: 1132 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,678.

– Angle Homes: 5337 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Long’s Construction: 3333 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $6,245.

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 2175 Cherokee St., Kingman; pool; $1,177.

– Stihlmor Construction: 1033 Beverly Ave., Ste. A-C, Kingman; triplex; $3,081.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 9:

– JDI Electrical Solutions: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; installation sales and service.

– Fitness For 10: 3990 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. J, Kingman; fitness and training.

– LoanCare Account Servicing: 2699 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; mortgage company.

– White Cliffs Senior Living: 3600 Peterson Road, Kingman; senior housing.

– Rohm Building & Development: 22345 La Palma Ave., Ste. 105, Yorba Linda, California; construction.

