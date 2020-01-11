OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  32.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Chief Justice with Kingman ties passes away
Frank X. Gordon Jr.

Frank X. Gordon Jr.

Frank X. Gordon Jr.

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 8:19 p.m.

Retired Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, the Hon. Frank X. Gordon Jr., passed away on Jan. 6, 2020 at the Beatitudes Retirement Community in Phoenix where he lived with his wife Joan. Frank passed away three days before his 91st birthday.

Frank was an only child, born to Frank X. Gordon and Lucille (Gburek) Gordon on Jan. 9, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois.

The family moved to Kingman, Arizona in the summer of 1929. Frank graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1947. He attended Stanford University graduating in 1951. While at Stanford, Frank met and married Joan Gipe just before the start of Frank’s senior year in college. Frank obtained his law degree from the University of Arizona, graduating in 1954.

The Gordons moved to Kingman after Frank graduated from law school. Frank practiced law there with his father from 1954 to 1962. Frank was appointed to the Superior Court in Mohave County in May of 1962 by Gov. Fannin. Thereafter, Frank was elected and served as a Superior Court judge in Mohave County for 13 years, from 1962 to 1975. In 1975, Gov. Raul Castro appointed Frank to the Arizona Supreme Court. From 1975 to 1987, Frank was an Associate Justice and then Vice Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court.

Frank served as Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court from 1987 to 1992. After retiring from the Arizona Supreme Court, Frank joined the Phoenix firm of Roush, McCracken & Guerrero.

Frank is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Frank (Ruth Ann) Gordon III and Candy (Scott) Lander; grandchildren Brandee (Pete) Proffit, Scott K. (Jamie) Lander and Elisha (Joel) Blickenstaff; 12 great-grandchildren and many friends. His character and honesty earned him the respect of his fellow judges and lawyers and the citizens of the State of Arizona.

Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church located at Central Avenue and Missouri in Phoenix on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMOM Homeless Shelter, 3333 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, Az., 85008; The Beatitudes Campus, 1610 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix, Az., 85021; First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, Az., 85013; or The Mohave Museum of History and Art, 400 W. Beale St. Kingman, Az., 86401. Graveside services to be held on Friday Jan. 17th at noon at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Az. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for tributes.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Panel nominates 5 for appointment to Arizona Supreme Court
New presiding Mohave County judge named
Arizona’s chief justice is retiring
Bartlett retains position on Superior Court
Arizona high court OKs rules changes for civil, criminal procedures

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News