Obituary | Janine “Jan” Marie O’Sullivan

Janine "Jan" Marie O'Sullivan

Janine “Jan” Marie O’Sullivan

Janine “Jan” Marie O’Sullivan

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 8:17 p.m.

Janine “Jan” Marie O’Sullivan passed away of natural causes on Nov. 29, 2019. She was born to George and Mildred O’Sullivan in December of 1949 in Joliet, Illinois.

Jan was a kind, caring and genuine soul. Growing up in Lemont, Illinois, she attended Lemont Township High School, where she graduated in 1967. After school, Jan traveled the U.S. and held several professional positions at companies including: Searle, Avon, and most recently, Kraft Foods, were she retired in 2014 after completing a terrific career as an Executive Administrative Assistant.

Her colleagues and supervisors often raved about her value to their teams, especially her impeccable organizational skills and her astute attention to detail. Always selfless, she was an incredible and dedicated mother and friend.

Her love for her family was strong, as was her love for animals, including her pups Rosie and Calvin. In retirement, she moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she contributed her time and talents as a volunteer at Brookgreen Gardens. She also enjoyed reading, antiquing, scrapbooking, and drawing in her spare time. In 2018, Jan moved to Kingman, Arizona, where she sadly and suddenly passed away two weeks before her 70th birthday.

Janine is survived by her son, Adam O’Sullivan; brothers Jerry (Karen) O’Sullivan and Tom (Brenna) O’Sullivan; sister Margo (Phil) Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded by parents George and Mildred O’Sullivan and sister Kathleen O’Sullivan.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

