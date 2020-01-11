OFFERS
Peralta agrees to 3-year deal with D-backs

According to an AP source, David Peralta signed a three-year, $22 million contract to remain with Arizona. (File photo by Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

According to an AP source, David Peralta signed a three-year, $22 million contract to remain with Arizona. (File photo by Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 9 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Left fielder David Peralta dodged salary arbitration by agreeing to a $22 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

The 32-year-old has been a regular in the Diamondbacks outfield over the past few seasons.

He played in 99 games last year, batting .275 with 12 homers despite battling a shoulder injury that bothered him for much of the year and eventually required season-ending surgery.

He won a Gold Glove Award in 2019 and hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018.

The team also announced Friday that pitchers Robbie Ray, Andrew Chafin and Matt Andriese, along with infielder Jake Lamb, ducked arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals.

Ray, who was an All-Star in 2017, has been one of Arizona’s top pitchers over the past four seasons. The left-hander had a 12-8 record and a 4.34 ERA in 2019 and struck out a career-high 235 batters in 174 1/3 innings. He’ll make $9.43 million this season.

Chafin and Andriese were both in the bullpen last season. Chafin is a durable lefty who appeared in at least 70 games in each of the past three seasons. He had a 3.76 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings last year.

Andriese appeared in 54 games out of the bullpen, finishing with a 5-5 record and a 4.71 ERA. He’ll get $1,395,000 this year.

The 29-year-old Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 but is trying to bounce back from two straight injury-plagued seasons. He hit just .193 last year with six homers in 78 games in 2019.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed and reliever Archie Bradley did not reach deals and are headed toward arbitration. Ahmed requested a salary of $6.95 million and was offered $6.6 million. Bradley asked for $4.1 million and was offered $3,625,000.

D-backs finalize deal with Rondón

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their bullpen.

The team announced the deal on Thursday. Rondón gets a $2.5 million salary next season and the deal includes a team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He could potentially get a base salary of $4 million in 2021 which would escalate by $500,000 apiece for 30 and 40 games finished.

The 31-year-old right-hander is a seven-year veteran who helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016. He pitched last season for Houston and had a 3.71 ERA over 62 appearances, including one start, as the Astros advanced to the World Series before losing to Washington.

The Diamondbacks finished with an 85-77 record last year and Rondón said he’s excited to join a team that he believes is on the rise.

“Last year, they were really close to going to the playoffs,” Rondon said. “And I think as a player, that challenge for me is huge. I like the way they play and the way they think and it was an easy decision for me to go to the D-backs.”

