Rants and Raves | Jan. 12, 2020
Kingman should be an oasis in the desert. Instead it’s just a weedy town. Spend some money on gas and mow, mow and keep on mowing. Even weeds look decent if they’re cut!
McConnell: GOP will start impeachment trial, delay witnesses – I still do not understand why the conservatives do not want witnesses in this “trial.” They should let Bolton, Pompeo and Rudy testify. What in the world are they trying to hide? Let it play out!
So glad to hear Hildy Angius and Rep. Leo Biasiucci attended White House Mental Health Summit. Glad to hear our leaders are wanting to understand these complicated social problems. With better mental health care our society would improve.
Thanks to all the firefighters who have gone to Australia. Thanks to all the firefighters who risk their lives everyday for all of us.
