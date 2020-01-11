OFFERS
Robinson Avenue, N. Second Street closures start Monday, Jan. 13

Robinson Avenue and N. Second Street will both see extended closures starting Monday, Jan. 13.

Robinson Avenue and N. Second Street will both see extended closures starting Monday, Jan. 13.

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Robinson Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 as construction begins on a waterline extension project. N. Second Street will close at the same time for work on the Andy Devine Avenue Americans with Disabilities Act improvement project.

Robinson Avenue will be closed to local traffic between La Salle Avenue and Western Avenue until Feb. 27 as the water line and a fire hydrant are replaced. The cost for the project is about $118,000.

Detours will be in place, and the City notes possible water service interruptions toward the end of construction in February. However, a minimum of 24-hour notice will be provided by the contractor, Kincheloe Construction.

Starting Monday morning, N. Second Street from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue will be closed for ADA improvements. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, and detours will be in place.

Up-to-date street closures and restrictions can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

