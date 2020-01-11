Veterans Resource Fair slated for Jan. 17 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council will host a Veterans Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave.

Resources will be available to those seeking information on medical issues, housing, employment, benefits, government programs, education, Veterans Administration programs and VA loans. In respect to employment, President Pat Farrell wrote that “many jobs are available.”

Transportation will be available from the Golden Valley American Legion, St. Vincent de Paul and the Cornerstone Mission. All veterans are invited to attend at no cost, the JAVC wrote in a news release.

The veterans council works with veterans seeking assistance and Veterans Treatment Courts, and is currently renovating Arnold Plaza in Kingman. The renovation will pave the way for further support of homeless veterans seeking a hand up.

For more information on JAVC and the resource fair, visit https://javc.org/.

Information provided by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council