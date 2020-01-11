Wilderness Common Sense: Use a yoga mat to install snow chains

Do you like driving in the snow and do you have a set of snow chains? Do you know how to put them on? It’s sad to watch someone who doesn’t know how to put on snow chains lie in the snow, getting wet and cold and still not have the chains on properly, only to have them come off as they try to drive away.

I’ve tried several methods of putting on tire chains. I tried using the method explained on the package of chains but with little luck. The best way I’ve found is what I call the 2x6- yoga-pad method.

I carry two short, about 8-inch long, pieces of 2x4s or 2x6s in my vehicle. The 2x6s are placed directly in front of the set of tires I’ll be working on – front tires for front-wheel drive or passenger side and driver side on 4X4s. Then I drive the vehicle onto the 2x6s and stop when the tires are directly on top of them. Next, I drape the chains over the tires, being sure that the side with the tightening lever is on the outside. I also make sure the chains are centered so that the ends are directly at the bottom of the tire and that the ends have enough clearance to connect.

Here’s where the yoga pad saves my day by keeping me dry. I use an old yoga pad and put it next to the tire so that I can lie next to the vehicle. I reach the inside end of the chain and connect the chain on the last link. Then I adjust the outside chain, moving the chain so that as much slack as possible is taken out. If the tires are the aggressive type with large lugs, I might have to lift the chain over the lugs to take out the slack. Now I connect the outside of the chain by connecting the lever tightener and snap in place, moving it under the retainer link.

The last step is to use the rubber chain-tighteners that should be supplied with any set. They should be spread evenly around the chain on the out-facing side of the tire using the clip-ons. The tighteners will keep the chains from hitting the wheel wells and scratching the vehicle.

I’ve been asked by many: ‘If I only have one set of chains, should I put them on the front or rear tires? Depends, is it a rear-wheel drive, a front-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive vehicle? No question on a front-wheel drive car, put them on the front. If it’s a rear-wheel drive, put them on the rear.

How about a four-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive vehicle? I suggest it’s best to put them on the front wheels, the reason being that the heaviest part of a vehicle is the engine and that sits in front. The weight of the engine helps the tire chains “bite” into the snow. Also, the front wheels steer, another good reason to put the chains on the front tires. The front wheels pull a car while the rear wheels push. Try pushing something on ice and you’ll see that it will try to turn out of control but if you pull something, it will follow obediently.

There are different types of snow chains – the standard radial link type, the crisscross link type, the orange plastic zip-ties and the multi-chain ratchet type. Some link types have V-bars on the links that contact the snow making them bite better. All can work and it depends on how much snow driving you plan to do.

I prefer the standard radial link with V-bars and I use them on all four tires. I used to rescue people stuck in the Hualapais just for fun and I did some heavy-duty snow wheeling. I’ve owned my chains for a long time and modify them if I change my tire size. The standard link type can be lengthened by adding links or shortened by taking links out.

For me, the part that wears out are the rubber tensioner O-rings. I might go through several winters and not use the chains. In the dry desert heat, the rubber dries and becomes brittle. After a few years of non-use, I’d find the rubber cracked and useless and have to try to tighten the chains with bungee cords or whatever I could find. I finally got smart and now stow the tire-chain set for the summer by applying Vaseline to the rubber O-rings and placing them in baggies. So far, I haven’t had any dry up. A simple trick to make life easier.

If you have comments or want to share experiences, write me at mohave4x4@yahoo.com.