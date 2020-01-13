Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley residents experience power outage

FORT MOHAVE - Nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley experience a power outage for about three hours on Sunday, Jan. 12.

According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, MEC learned of the outage at 10:36 a.m. and power was restored at 1:25 p.m.

MEC wrote in a news release that the outage was caused by a short on the line that opened a breaker in a substation, cutting power to 3,740 members.

Members wishing to receive outage alerts can create a SmartHub account by visiting mohaveelectric.com. When signed in, select “Notifications,” “Manage Notifications,” and then “Service” to set up email or text message alerts.

Members who leave their homes during an outage are encouraged to call MEC at 844-632-2667 to request a callback through the automated outage system when power is restored.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative