Kingman church to host televised program Friday, Jan. 17

Pastor Bob Peet of The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, will host the televised program “Ask the Pastor” at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

“Ask the Pastor” will be part of “The Truth be Told” programming shown in over 30 million homes on the “now network.”

The following pastors will be present to answer Bible-related questions:

-Pastor Kent Simmons, as a second-career pastor, identifies with the challenges of everyday life. His messages are crafted to spiritually inspire and to relate to a wide range of individuals. He holds a Master’s Degree in Liberal Arts and Pastoral Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and teaches with an emphasis on biblical application.

-Pastor Norm Taylor is senior pastor at Hilltop Four Square Church. He has been preaching since age 16 and has pastored the Hilltop Four Square Church since 1998. He holds multiple degrees.

-Pastor Gabriel E. Bejjani has two master’s degrees in theology. He is the pastor of the Riverside Seventh Day Baptist Church in Riverside, California.

Information provided by The Kingdom of God Baptist Church