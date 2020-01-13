Mohave Community College to hold budget information session in Kingman
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will hold budget information sessions starting the week of Jan. 20, at which community members can learn the “ins and outs” of how public funds are spent.
The sessions will be headed by Sonni Marbury, MCC chief finance officer, and President Dr. Stacey Klippenstein encourages community attendance.
“The college is here to benefit our local students and communities, and we provide many great services,” Klippenstein said in a news release. “This is a perfect opportunity for people to gain some insight into the budgeting process, which is really the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide such great community services.”
A number of sessions are planned for the community’s benefit, with each to run from 5:15–6 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman campuses.
The first session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Lake Havasu City campus, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd., Room 204.
The next session is planned for Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95, Room 201.
The Kingman-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., will host the presentation Monday, Jan. 27 in Room 505.
In addition to the public sessions, MCC will hold sessions for students, faculty and employees. Those will run from 4–5 p.m. prior to the public sessions at each date and campus noted above.
Information provided by Mohave Community College
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Mohave 911
- Bradley Allen Stumpf pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Kingman
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: