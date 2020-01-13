Mohave Community College to hold budget information session in Kingman

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will hold budget information sessions starting the week of Jan. 20, at which community members can learn the “ins and outs” of how public funds are spent.

The sessions will be headed by Sonni Marbury, MCC chief finance officer, and President Dr. Stacey Klippenstein encourages community attendance.



“The college is here to benefit our local students and communities, and we provide many great services,” Klippenstein said in a news release. “This is a perfect opportunity for people to gain some insight into the budgeting process, which is really the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide such great community services.”



A number of sessions are planned for the community’s benefit, with each to run from 5:15–6 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman campuses.

The first session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Lake Havasu City campus, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd., Room 204.

The next session is planned for Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95, Room 201.

The Kingman-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., will host the presentation Monday, Jan. 27 in Room 505.

In addition to the public sessions, MCC will hold sessions for students, faculty and employees. Those will run from 4–5 p.m. prior to the public sessions at each date and campus noted above.

Information provided by Mohave Community College