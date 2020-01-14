OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 14
Mohave Census Committee to meet as deadline nears

The Mohave County 2020 Census Complete County Committee. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 5:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a two-month break, the Mohave County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee will get down to business at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The five-person committee and Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch will listen to a presentation by Kate McDonald from the U.S. Census Bureau. That presentation will be followed by committee member district reports and reviews.

The committee will also discuss purchased promotional items and the remaining budget, as well as upcoming events to promote the census.

The decennial census’ goal is to fairly apportion political representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, and distribute federal funding to states and communities.

People living in rural America have much at stake in the 2020 census. Each uncounted head costs the county $2,000 per year, estimates show.

Census Day is April 1, 2020.

