Column | Proposed bills would harm hunters

Well, 2020 is just over two weeks old and already a state legislator is proposing two new laws that, if passed, will adversely affect sportsmen in Arizona.

District 6 State Rep. Robert Thorpe has introduced two bills that can only be described as onerous and not needed.

HB 2130 and HB2131 are fine examples of what an ill-informed state legislator who wants to further restrict hunting and hunters in this state can do.

Wildlife management and wildlife rules ought to be made by professionals, in this case the Arizona Game and Fish Department. That agency ostensibly makes rules and regulations based on science. Though sometimes they will give in on issues, generally they do the right thing when it comes to wildlife management.

These proposed bills are simply outrageous, and one of the bills is so outrageous it truly defies logic.

Under HB2130 (Title 17-308.01 A) it states: “A person may not do any of the following within 100 yards of a natural water hole containing water or a stockpond (SIC) or other watering facility containing water:

1.Set up a blind, lie in wait or otherwise conceal oneself for the purpose of taking wildlife.

2.Field dress taken wildlife.

The bill also states that “the Commission may impose a civil penalty of not more than $250 against a person who violates subsection A of this section.”

Want to know how ridiculous that is? Here are just a couple of examples. Waterfowl hunters set in blinds at waterholes and take ducks and geese there.

Dove hunters also sit at or near waterholes including stock ponds during dove season.

And what about disabled hunters, who are confined to wheelchairs or are unable to walk during big game seasons. Hunting at a water hole may be the only way they can participate.

Now let’s look at HB-2131, which is associated with Title 17-321, trail cameras or similar devices.

Under this proposed law under section A: “A person may not place, maintain or use a trail camera or similar device as follows:

1.“At any time during the period beginning from and after July 31 and ending Dec. 31 of each year.

2.“At any time during the period beginning from and after June 30 and ending Dec. 31 of each year if the trail camera or similar device is capable of transmitting images, videos or location data of wildlife.

3.“At any time if the placement, maintenance or use of the trail camera or similar device prevents wildlife from accessing a water source or alters the manner in which wildlife accesses a water source.”

What this is meant to do is stop a sportsman from using a camera basically anytime there is a hunting season going on in the later summer and fall when there are deer, elk, antelope, javelina and bison hunts going on. What’s interesting is it would not affect archery javelina, deer and turkey hunts from January through May.

Number 2 has already been addressed by AZGFD. They decided that cameras that transmitted live images to a phone or computer were illegal. Mr. Thorpe should do some research before proposing what is already a law?

I find Number 3 interesting. I’ve seen waters where there were a number of trail cameras present and yet there were lots and lot of tracks at the water. I wonder, has there ever been a study done by any agency that shows that wildlife will not use that water because there is a camera or cameras present at the site?

If you are a sportsman, you need to contact not only our local representatives and state senator and ask them to oppose these bills, you need to send an email to Rep. Thorpe, too, and tell him of your feelings about the bills.

Contact Rep. Regina Cobb of Kingman at 602-926-3126 or by email at rcobb@azleg.gov.

Rep. Leo Biasiucci can be reached at 602-926-3018 and by email at lbiasiucci@azleg.gov.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s office is 602-926-5051 and his email is sborrelli@azleg.gov.

Don’t forget to contact Mr. Bob Thorpe’s office, too. He can be reached at 602-926-5219 and his email is bthorpe@azleg.gov.