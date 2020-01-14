OFFERS
Kingman Council begins budget discussions

Kingman City Council will meet for a Wednesday, Jan. 15 work session at which the budget and planned improvement projects will be discussed. Pictured is last year’s work session. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 5:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – Now that the budget season is here, Kingman City Council is set to receive an update on numerous fiscal considerations at a work session set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The session will be led by Finance Director Tina Moline and City Manager Ron Foggin.

The first item of business is a review of the Fiscal Year 2020 year-to-date budget in comparison with actual revenues and expenditures.

A review of the five-year revenue and expenditure forecast is next on the docket, followed by a review of FY2020-2024 capital improvement projects.

Additional revenue streams will also be discussed, as will funding options for downtown Kingman.

“It’s a huge process,” said Coleen Haines, City public information officer of budgeting, adding that this first session will give staff the opportunity to walk council through the budget and eyed improvement projects.

Council will then meet for its strategic planning session in February.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

