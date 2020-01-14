Darci Lynne Headlines the Edgewater Casino Resort, Jan. 18

On the heels of another record-breaking year, the gifted Singer/Ventriloquist Darci Lynne is sharing her passion for performance and bringing her enchanting show which is backed by a live band to fans across America. Darci became the runner up out of the 50 top competitors on the first ever “America’s Got Talent: Champions.” and was recently featured in Forbes magazine.

Come see Darci Lynn and her musical friends perform at Edgewater Casino Resort, 2020 S. Casino Dr. in Laughlin, NV at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Tickets are $35 to $65 for all ages. For more information to to purchase tickets, visit darcilynne.com.

