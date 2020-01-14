Free cruise? Try illegal robocall with an upsell
The recorded message made it sound easy — take a phone survey and get two free tickets to go on a cruise. But, you guessed it, it wasn’t that simple. The call was an illegal robocall. And those free tickets came with a catch.
Today the FTC announced charges against the operators of a “free cruise” telemarketing scheme that made millions of illegal robocalls and dialed numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry. The callers also faked caller ID information so it looked it was a local number.
After people took the phone survey, they found out they weren’t done. Instead, people were referred to telemarketers who tried to get them to pay for cruise extensions and upgrades, plus $59 in port taxes and fees for each person.
Robocalls trying to sell you something are illegal unless a company has your written permission to call you that way. If you’re getting lots of these robocalls, odds are the calls are illegal. Many of them are also probably scams.
If you get an illegal robocall:
– Hang up. Don't press any numbers. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls instead.
– Report it to the FTC at donotcall.gov. The FTC takes the phone numbers you report and releases them to the public each business day. This helps phone carriers and other partners that are working on call-blocking solutions. Your reports also help law enforcement identify people behind the illegal calls.
To get fewer illegal robocalls, look into call-blocking solutions. Learn more about unwanted calls at ftc.gov/calls.
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Bradley Allen Stumpf pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Kingman
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: