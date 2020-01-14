Free vision screenings and more at Friday’s Veterans Resource Fair in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will participate in the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council Veteran’s Resource Fair slated for Friday, Jan. 17, offering free vision screenings, and free HIV and HCV testing.



Additional resources will be available to those seeking information on medical issues, housing, employment, benefits, government programs, education, Veterans Administration programs and VA loans. In respect to employment, JAVC President Pat Farrell wrote that “many jobs are available.”

Transportation will be available from the Golden Valley American Legion, St. Vincent de Paul and the Cornerstone Mission. For more information on pickup times, contact 928-716-3001.

All veterans are invited to attend at no cost, the JAVC wrote in a news release. The resource fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

The council works with veterans seeking assistance and Veterans Treatment Courts, and is currently renovating Arnold Plaza in Kingman. The renovation will pave the way for further support of homeless veterans seeking a hand up.

For more information on JAVC and the resource fair, visit https://javc.org/.

Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council