Horse Rescuer: Mickey Saathoff of Caring Hearts for Horses of Golden Valley says her work is like hostage negotiations

When caring for horses and footing the bills becomes too much for an animal owner, Mickey Saathoff and Caring Hearts for Horses can help.

Saathoff, 55, opened the “reach-out” nonprofit at the end of 2016.

The organization helps in situations when people need assistance in taking care of their horses, which happens more often than it should, Saathoff said.

“One of the biggest issues is people don’t do research before they get into such a humongous financial responsibility,” Saathoff said, telling stories about horses starving on a daily basis, not given enough to eat.

“We are a reach out, not a rescue,” she said, giving a tour of her current headquarters in Golden Valley, courtesy of another organization member and the property owner, Gayle Underwood. At the moment, there are about 10 horses on the ranch, including three miniatures belonging to Underwood.

Underwood initially approached Saathoff on Facebook when she had a problem with a prematurely born horse who wouldn’t eat. Now, they work together.

Saathoff grew up around animals. Her mother taught her they should be treated more or less like humans, with a respect all species deserve.

Saathoff is a self-educated equine expert and continues to educate herself. At 52, she returned to school and took a course on equine massage therapy and a few other things. She is able to help with both rehab and nutrition for recovering horses, while also scheduling and paying for vet visits and providing transportation.

“It’s minimum $300 to get a vet here,” she said. “A horse is sick and people don’t know what to do. They buy a horse because ‘they always wanted to have one.’ Things go wrong and then that human pride kicks in.”

But it is the animal who is paying the price, often the ultimate one.



“It is like dealing with a hostage situation,” Saathoff said. “You are trying to figure out what the human wants from you so that you can help the hostage, which is the horse.”

The whole adventure started when Saathoff overheard a woman talking about her sick horse three years ago. The horse died later with its head on her lap, a life-changing experience that made Saathoff abandon her previous plan to move to Utah and open Caring Hearts for Horses in Golden Valley instead.

“Animal control has zero responsibility on everything on the hoof,” Saathoff said. “The laws are almost not existent.”

There is a livestock inspector for Mohave County based in Phoenix. One. Otherwise, the sheriff’s office is in charge of livestock issues.

Saathoff said it’s difficult for the authorities to take a neglected horse away from the owner. Enforcement action starts with a warning, then the animal can be taken only if there is no trace of water and grass in its immediate environment. But even then, after getting in front of a judge, getting a court order and having the animal placed in quarantine in Phoenix, the animal might still end up at an auction and be bought for slaughter.

Saathoff hopes to provide a better option, helping owners feed their malnourished animals, at least temporarily. Her ultimate goal is arrange for the animals to be adopted by new owners who can provide better care.

She said she wants Caring Hearts for Horses to be a place where horse owners can turn without fear of being judged. After all, the organization’s goal is to help the owner keep the animal at home.

It takes three hours for Saathoff to take care of and feed the animals currently under her care; just to feed that many animals properly costs $10,000 per year. The rest of the day is full of surprises; she said she gets about 20 messages about sick and neglected horses daily.

“The word is getting out,” she said. “I still cannot believe how people step up and how many volunteers we get recently.”

They call them “911” emergencies, when the whole posse is gathering for a rescue mission. Naturally, more donations and more volunteers are needed.

“Facebook works really well for me,” Saathoff said. “I’d like to get more businesses and private sponsors, but I’m not good at it.”

There are plans, however to put the marketing info together to get funding and apply for a grant. They also started to sell lotions, soaps and candles to raise money.

After a year in existence, Caring Hearts started to provide community service, allowing their animals to work with troubled teenagers and seniors with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It works great. You can tell (horses) anything,” Saathoff said. “ You can tell them your worst fears, your angers. They will not repeat it to anybody, but they will listen.”

Caring Hearts has helped about 50 horses since its inception. They get phone calls all the time and have to make quick decisions without knowing much about the condition of the horse and with no money saved up for the vet.

Saathoff said she remains committed to the cause.

“I have committed to five years,” Saathoff said. “We are just heading down the runway.”