Kingman Clean City Commission to evaluate 2020 event calendar

KINGMAN – Those who are curious about Clean City Commission events planned and being considered for 2020 will learn more about the subject by attending the meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will open with an introduction and welcoming of the newest commissioner, Teresa Woods. City Planner Sylvia Shaffer will then provide the commission with an update on the 2020 Census.

Moving onto new business, the 2020 CCC calendar will be discussed and evaluated.

According to the agenda, events currently include $3 special trash pickups, the Day of Caring, the America Recycles Poster and Essay Contest, an Arbor Day event and more. Commissioners will add and delete events as they see fit.

The commission will also consider re-implementing the Certificate of Appreciation program.

The certificate program recognizes businesses and residents that have made a difference in the effort to make Kingman cleaner.

Information provided by the City of Kingman