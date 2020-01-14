OFFERS
Learn what it means to live a life in the arts, free 'Artist Talks & Treats' event, Jan. 18

ArtHub and Kingman Center for the Arts presents "Artist Talks & Treats" at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. (Stock image)

ArtHub and Kingman Center for the Arts presents "Artist Talks & Treats" at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 1:59 p.m.

ArtHub and Kingman Center for the Arts presents "Artist Talks & Treats" at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Come enjoy complimentary treats and listen to presentations from local artists.

This month’s presenter is Jim Federico, who has been featured on the cover of “Etched Magazine”. His present work includes paintings, photography of Western landscapes, Southwest furniture and his Muñecas (desert dolls). Jim

This event takes place on the third Saturday of every month. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome to support your local arts nonprofit.

For more information, contact (928) 279-0301 or visit kingmanarthub.com/workshops.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Kingman Arthub

