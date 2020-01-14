Learn what it means to live a life in the arts, free 'Artist Talks & Treats' event, Jan. 18
ArtHub and Kingman Center for the Arts presents "Artist Talks & Treats" at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Come enjoy complimentary treats and listen to presentations from local artists.
This month’s presenter is Jim Federico, who has been featured on the cover of “Etched Magazine”. His present work includes paintings, photography of Western landscapes, Southwest furniture and his Muñecas (desert dolls). Jim
This event takes place on the third Saturday of every month. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome to support your local arts nonprofit.
For more information, contact (928) 279-0301 or visit kingmanarthub.com/workshops.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Bradley Allen Stumpf pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Kingman
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: