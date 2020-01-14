"Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Car and Bike Show" benefits the MCSO K9 Foundation, Jan. 18
The "Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Car and Bike Show" will take place at CoVeu Drinkery and Eatery, 2247 Clearwater Dr. in Bullhead City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Come and check out classic and custom vehicles, live auction and raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation and will be utilized to support the MCSO K9 Program.
