Obituary | Mildred “Millie” Louise Lejeune

Mildred "Millie" Louise Lejeune

Mildred “Millie” Louise Lejeune

Mildred “Millie” Louise Lejeune

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 5:45 p.m.

Mildred “Millie” Louise Lejeune, 91, passed away Dec. 18, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

Millie was born Feb. 8, 1928 to William and Minnie Rickey in Brown Country, Ohio. After graduating with honors in 1946 from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, she attended the University of Cincinnati on a scholarship and majored in Physics. She went to work as an aeronautical engineering technician. She married and moved to Southern California where she worked for a time selling real estate. She retired in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Millie loved playing Bridge, entertaining and dancing and was treasurer of the Orange County Professional Organ Guild for many years. She wrote in her personal memoir, “What I hope people will remember about me, is that I have extended my friendship and love to many friends and especially to my extended family; as mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. I hope all the above have enjoyed my whimsical sense of humor.”

Millis was preceded in death by siblings; Bob, Lois, Ken, Carrol and JoAnn, daughter; Sandra Schriefer, grandson; Michael Marquette and great-granddaughter; Mallory Marquette. Millie will be greatly missed by children; Guy Fangmeyer and Judy Askren, and all her grandchildren. A private memorial will be held in Sonora, California.

