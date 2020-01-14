Obituary Notice | Donald Eugene Wiesenberg
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 5:43 p.m.
Donald Eugene Wiesenberg was born Jan. 17, 1930 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and passed away Nov. 29, 2019 in Kingman Arizona at the age of 89. Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Valle Vista Gold Club House in Kingman, Arizona.
Most Read
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Bradley Allen Stumpf pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Kingman
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: