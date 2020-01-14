OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Vols use strong 2nd half to beat Bulldogs

Lee Williams senior TJ Cabonavich, right, attempts to get past Kingman’s Charles Williamson. The Vols scored six straight goals to beat Kingman 10-3. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams senior TJ Cabonavich, right, attempts to get past Kingman’s Charles Williamson. The Vols scored six straight goals to beat Kingman 10-3. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 3:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was a tale of two halves Monday as the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team overpowered crosstown rival Kingman High in a 10-3 victory at LWHS.

The Vols were in a back-and-forth battle in the first half, but stepped up the offense with six unanswered goals in the second half.

Lee Williams held a slim 4-3 advantage at halftime as Bulldogs junior Emannuel Anaya scored with 8:29 remaining to bring the Bulldogs within striking distance.

However, Kingman couldn’t find the same offensive firepower in the second half and had its three-game winning streak come to an end.

Vols senior TJ Cabonavich opened the scoring early in the first half, but Juan Ipina responded for the Bulldogs about two minutes later.

Kingman took its only lead of the contest at the 33:35 mark as freshman Saul Perez Lopez scored for a 2-1 advantage. Lee Williams didn’t let that last for long though, scoring three unanswered for a 4-2 advantage that was cut to one on Anaya’s goal.

The No. 21 ranked Vols (4-1) travel to 19th-ranked Lake Havasu (6-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while the No. 35 ranked Bulldogs (4-3, 3-0 3A Northwest Region) have a tough test at home against second-ranked Northwest Christian (6-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys Basketball

Academy 54, Parker 52

At KAHS, the Tigers held on and snapped their two-game losing streak Monday with a 54-52 victory over Parker.

No. 22 ranked Kingman Academy (4-4, 0-2 3A West Region) travels to Wickenburg a5 7 p.m. Tuesday, to be followed by a short drive to No. 34 ranked Kingman (3-6, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls basketball

Parker 47, Academy 37

At KAHS, it was another tough loss for the Lady Tigers Monday as they fell 47-37 to Parker.

No. 32 ranked Kingman Academy (3-5, 1-1 3A West Region) hits the road for Wickenburg at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will travel to No. 36 ranked Kingman (2-7, 1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs fall to Wickenburg
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols battle, but 7-match win streak ends against Estrella
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols keep it rolling with road win over Mohave
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols use strong second half to beat Prescott
Lady Vols hoops winning big

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News